Jessica Simpson Flaunts Fit & Toned Physique In Super-Cute Christmas Onesie!

Jessica Simpson worked really hard to get where she is today, and now she’s all about showing it off — in a cute Christmas onesie, that is!

The Open Book author popped up on Instagram on Friday, December 25, the focal point of a picture taken by husband Eric Johnson. But while she’s clearly happy as can be and grinning ear to ear for the photo, that’s not what we’re looking at! We’re more impressed with her sustained, amazing 100-lb. weight loss!

Related: Jessica’s Fans Devour Troll Who Accused Her Of Photoshopping Her Body!

Of course, Simpson had previously revealed that she lost 100 pounds late last year, but to see it still off after more than 12 months is a great achievement, too!

Ch-ch-check out her amazing, inspiring photo (below), and also note the hilarious caption concerning a little miscommunication between her and Johnson:

Amazing!

And in another one, here:

WOW!!!

Of course, as she herself recalled back in September 2019, the singer at one point weighed as much as 240 pounds after giving birth to daughter Birdie, who is now 21 months old. But hard work and determination — along with a sound fitness routine and good nutrition habits — eventually helped her reach her goals. Not a bad lesson for all of us!

You love to see it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF about this pic with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram]