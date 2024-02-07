OMG! The New Bachelor Got Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Ruth Bader Ginsburg Confused!

The current leading man of The Bachelor franchise may need to pay just a little more attention to women’s issues…

Joey Graziadei played a game with Betches called “How Online Are You?” in which he had to guess the names of famous people and viral memes. And he royally messed up within seconds of the game starting! When given a picture of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the 28-year-old reality star immediately said:

“I do know who this person is!”

Joey seemed pretty confident. But spoiler alert! He, in fact, did not know who she was! Instead, the television personality guessed she was none other than… the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

No, we’re not kidding! Who could even make that up?? He mistakenly thought Gypsy Rose Blanchard — a woman who spent eight years for the murder of her mom before becoming a viral sensation — was Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He saw a photo of a 32-year-old woman and thought she was the second-ever woman appointed to the high court, one of the world’s biggest advocates for gender equality! He said:

“Is it Ruth? It’s Jinsburg or Ginsburg or something like that. Am I wrong?”

OMG! Although Joey was way off with the name, he actually did have some knowledge about Gypsy’s life. He continued:

“I know that she had something happen where she went to jail because of her mom.”

At least he knew something…

When production revealed the right answer, it’s safe to say he was embarrassed! Joey noted:

“Ruth Ginsburg? I don’t know what I’m saying.

We have a feeling a lot of Bachelor fans got the ick when this video dropped! Hopefully, he is at least better at remembering the names of the women in his season! We don’t need a repeat of this cringe mistake! Watch (below):

