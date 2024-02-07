Patrick Mahomes 'Happy' To Be 'A Little Bit A Part' Of Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Relationship!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have the seal of approval from Patrick Mahomes.

On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback absolutely GUSHED over his teammate and friend’s relationship with the Anti-Hero singer. During a press conference for the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, he told reporters:

“[Travis is] enjoying it. He’s enjoying just being able to be in a great relationship, and then also being able to play great football as well.”

See, he can do both! You’ve got nothing to worry about, Melissa Etheridge!

But it sounds like the 28-year-old REALLY enjoys being able to be “a part” of the fun with his friends:

“It’s been cool to watch and be able to be a little bit a part of, but it’s been a heck of a season, a heck of a run, and I’m glad that he’s as happy as he is.”

So kind! Watch his full interview (below):

While Patrick and Travis are best buds on the field, their girls have been developing quite the bond in the stands as well! Taylor has been spotted at a slew of games with Brittany, and even on a few girls nights. And the couples are definitely no strangers to some double dates, either!

Just last month, Patrick opened up to NBC Sports‘ Pro Football Talk about Trav, and how dating a pop star actually hasn’t changed him much. He dished at the time:

“He’s been himself the whole time. He’s still Travis Kelce. He’ll still walk through the stadium and treat everyone like they’re his best friend and he’s always going to be like that. It hasn’t been any different to me.”

We love hearing his perspective!

Thoughts on his latest comments, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via CBS Sports & NBC/YouTube]