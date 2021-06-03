Chris Harrison Is Officially OUT On Bachelor In Paradise -- To Be Replaced By THIS GUY?!

Bring on the new talent…

Chris Harrison‘s future with the Bachelor franchise is still uncertain, but now we’re at least getting one piece of news regarding the embattled longtime reality TV host: he’s OUT at the helm of Bachelor in Paradise.

According to a new report published on Wednesday night by Variety, the 49-year-old TV host will “sit out” this summer’s season of Bachelor in Paradise. Even more than that, though, we know who will get the gig in Chris’ place: David Spade.

Yes, THAT David Spade!!!

The Joe Dirt star has long been a Bachelor Nation super-fan, so he’ll undoubtedly know the lay of the land when it comes to navigating Paradise for the first time. And he’s funny as f**k, too (Tommy Boy, anyone?!), so Spade will provide some much needed comic relief on a spin-off series that takes itself much less seriously than its counterparts.

It’s interesting, though, because the star is far from the only person Bachelor Nation execs are considering to replace Chris. According to “those with knowledge of the plans,” show producers hope to bring on a series of celebrity comedians like Spade so they can all make a guest-hosting run. Some of the specifics still have yet to be parsed out, though. For one, no other names besides Spade’s have been dropped yet. And Variety simply says “offers to celebrity talent were still being considered” as of press time, with the 56-year-old funnyman the only one to actually sign on the dotted line.

Also, it’s not clear whether all those proposed comedians would host one episode each of the upcoming BiP season, or if they’d each host their own season of bawdy beachside TV before cycling out.

Regardless, this is probably a smart move — and one that would have been right even if Chris had never infamously inserted himself into the Rachael Kirkconnell controversy. Like we noted up top, Bachelor in Paradise is significantly more light-hearted and goofy than its final-rose counterparts, and having a funny person providing comic relief on top of the get-drunk-on-the-beach-and-party craziness that BiP offers up seems like a perfect fit.

Still, we can’t help but wonder what this might mean for Chris. According to E! News, an insider close to the longtime reality TV host claims Harrison is “disappointed” by the show’s decision to go in another direction this summer. The source said Harrison is “focusing on his family and staying low-key” while impatiently waiting his return to TV, adding (below):

“He’s been having conversations with his team and the studio and was hoping to be able to come back. He hopes his return will happen in 2022.”

Will it happen in 2022, though?! Or will another host (or hosts) take over for good??

After all, Chris has already been skipped over three times — for Matt James‘ After the Final Rose with Emmanue Acho, in favor of Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe on this season of The Bachelorette, and now for David Spade (and others) on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Soooo how long until producers realize they don’t need him at all anymore?? Is this it?!

