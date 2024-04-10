Travis Kelce STILL Has No Idea 'How The F**k' He Got Taylor Swift To Go Out With Him!

Travis Kelce doesn’t know how he ended up with Taylor Swift. LOLz!

On Wednesday’s episode of his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce and guest Lil Dicky, the Kansas City Chiefs star gushed about how lucky he is to be dating the pop star! The convo began with the rapper calling the romance “the best thing ever” and so “American” and “classic,” explaining:

“I think there’s just something that makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school, where your most popular pop star beloved musician somehow how met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love, and it’s just real. Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser.”

Hah! So true!

Related: Travis Talks Possible Future Baby Names Amid Taylor Romance!

Travis appreciated the compliment, and then revealed he was just as shocked as anyone that he landed the Grammy winner! He once again got humble, admitting:

“I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how the f**k I did it.”

LMFAO!

The Earth artist then referenced the podcast episode in which the tight end initially shot his shot with the Anti-Hero performer after attending the Eras Tour, teasing:

“Well, you did because you called her out on your podcast.”

The athlete then laughed:

“No, I know exactly how I did it.”

And now they’re the hottest couple around! And not only is his girlfriend a huge NFL fan these days, all her Swifties are, too! Sending love to his “new fans,” the football player continued:

“It’s fun, man. I’m having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high. Enjoying it all. Bringing new lives to the football world and opening up the football world up to new things.”

So sweet! Elsewhere in the podcast, Lil Dicky recalled how on an episode of Thursday Night Football, he said he’d totally date the Super Bowl champion if he were a woman, reflecting:

“I was like, ‘I totally get it.’ I was like … ‘He’s exactly who I would go for. He’s the best at all time at his position. He’s seemingly the nicest, sweetest, funniest, classic, cool guy. … It’s unreasonable to be this talented.’”

Travis was flattered, replying:

“Dude, what? You said this? I’m honored.”

Hah! Everyone wants a piece of Trav! No wonder TayTay fell for him! See the Taylor talk at about the 1 hour 17 minute mark (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]