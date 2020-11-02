Becca Kufrin's Ex-Fiancé ALREADY Has A New GF A Month Later?! See The Bachelorette's SHADY Response!

It appears we’re not the only ones who noticed how quickly things have changed since Becca Kufrin confirmed her very recent split from ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

Less than two months after we learned the Bachelorette stars called it quits in September, the 31-year-old reality star — who famously made tone-deaf comments supporting the police amid the Black Lives Matter protests — appears to have already found love again. Sheesh, that was fast!

Yrigoyen went Instagram official with his new lady Alex Farrar on Sunday, sharing photos of the pair at a pumpkin patch over Halloween weekend, which is about as couple-y as it gets, right? We mean, going out in costume could be an early date — buying gourds together is definitely a committed couple’s activity!

Alongside shots of the two holding pumpkins, he wrote:

“Happy Halloween. Picked up a special pumpkin at the pumpkin patch.”

While he did include a solo pic of a creepy, patriotic gourd at the very end, it’s pretty obvious he’s cheekily referring to the cute blonde by his side. See the post (below):

Alex Farrar’s IG account was tagged in the upload and her bio states that she’s a traveling yoga instructor. Although this is the first time we’re seeing or hearing about her, some lurking in the comments section of this upload seems to confirm these two are, in fact, an item.

A friend of Garrett’s jokingly commented on their relationship status, writing:

“I’m impressed by the girl, but not the pumpkin. I feel like you could have done way better… also, does she know what she’s getting herself into?”

Which prompted the California native to respond:

“Hahah she hasn’t met you guys yet, so no.”

The friend added Farrar might “realize she could have done better,” but the young woman joined in on the banter later on, by commenting:

“Bring it on.”

Well, alright then! Just putting all of that flirty energy out there front and center for all of the world to see… including Becca!

Just a few hours after that post went up, Miz Kufrin took to her Instagram Story and seemingly shared a SHADY response to seeing her ex move on with someone else. The 30-year-old Minnesota native reposted a quote from We the Urban‘s account, which reads:

“Be careful how you react to people when you feel disrespected.”

Becca gave that post a co-sign, adding:

“Sunday lesson”

Oop!

We might be reading too much into it, but the timing of her post coupled with the fact that she said calling off her engagement didn’t “come as a shock to anyone” tells us that she likely saw her ex’s post. It’s understandable to be upset about how fast this materialized but quite frankly, she dodged a bullet!

As we mentioned up top, Garrett’s problematic political views drove a wedge between the pair, who had been living together in Carlsbad, CA since 2018 after getting engaged on season 14 of The Bachelorette. Explaining the split on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, she described it as a long time coming — and it’ll be interesting to see when Becca will find her actual Mr. Right. She deserves it!

Perezciouz readers, how do U feel about Garrett’s speedy new romance? Sound OFF (below) in the comments.

