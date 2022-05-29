Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Is Engaged To Thomas Jacobs!

It looks like congratulations are in order for Becca Kufrin as she is engaged to Thomas Jacobs!

On Sunday, the former Bachelorette star revealed that she popped the question to her boyfriend and that they have actually been keeping their engagement on the down-low for quite some time now. Alongside several pictures featuring the 29-year-old reality star showing off his gold engagement ring, she wrote:

“In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES. We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back.”

Awww!!! Ch-ch-check out the adorable pictures and, of course, the bling (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becca Kufrin (@bkoof)

Thomas also shared their engagement photos, adding in the caption:

“The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas (@thomasajacobs)



Following the happy news, many members of Bachelor Nation took to the comments section to express their joy for Becca and Thomas – including Rachel Lindsey who wrote:

“Love that you are doing things your way! Congrats”

Kaitlyn Bristowe simply said alongside multiple red heart emojis:

“incredible”

Fellow former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas also expressed:

“Congratulations beautiful!!! I’m so happy for you! You are so deserving!”

As fans know, this is Becca’s third engagement. She first got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor before accepting a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen on her season of The Bachelorette. Meanwhile, Thomas had been a contestant on Katie Thurston’s season of the ABC dating series.

The couple first met while filming the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise back in June 2021. During the final episode, Becca decided to end things with the real estate broker before leaving the beach. However, they got back together soon after and (obviously) have been going strong ever since! The television personality explained their reunion on the Talking It Out podcast in October:

“It was a new experience and I was like, ‘That’s really special.’ And if he’s willing to do that, then I’m willing to do that too. Obviously, you know, we came back and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras. But in that moment, I think that was game-changing for me because I really never had somebody fight tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me.”

Such great news! We could not be happier for Becca and Thomas!

Reactions to the engagement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).