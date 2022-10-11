Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley Is ENGAGED!

We are over the moon for Clare Crawley!

The former Bachelorette lead, who famously walked away from her starring role on the show to pursue love with Dale Moss — only for it to not work out, has found her happily ever after!! According to media reports that were later confirmed by the 41-year-old reality TV alum herself, Clare got engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins in Las Vegas over the weekend! AMAZING!!

Dawkins, who is the CEO of Mascot Sports, proposed to Clare during a lantern release at the RiSE Festival in Sin City. The emotional moment between the former hairstylist and her 45-year-old boyfriend was first reported by DailyMail.com, which cited a source who witnessed the event as it happened:

“He proposed to Clare and she said yes right away, she was very excited. Her smile lit up the night sky, it was very sweet.”

Hours after that report first broke, Clare herself confirmed the amazing update. In an Instagram post published on Monday afternoon, she shared a shot from the lantern release with Dawkins down on one knee. Along with it, she wrote:

“He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life”

Love that!

Amazing!!

Like we alluded to up top, Clare went through the ringer with Dale’s drama after her choice to walk away from Chris Harrison‘s reality TV world for a shot at forever didn’t pan out. So it’s great to see that she’s found it with Dawkins now. We wish them a happy life together!

[Image via Clare Crawley/Instagram]