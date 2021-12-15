Clare Crawley Shades Ex Dale Moss After He Makes His Acting Debut!

Clare Crawley wants to make one thing crystal clear to Bachelor Nation: she has zero interest in seeing her ex Dale Moss’ latest venture into acting almost three months after their split.

In case you didn’t know, the former football player is making his acting debut in a rom-com called Love, Game, Match. Dale plays a high school tennis coach who gets asked to test out some students’ online dating service with another teacher. The two then plan some school carnival together, and it’s a Hallmark movie, so you pretty much know what happens in the end here. They inevitably fall in love. You can ch-ch-check out the trailer (below):

So how does Clare fit into this news? Well, apparently, people have been sending The Bachelorette alum videos of Dale’s new movie, and she took to Instagram Stories with a photo of herself enjoying some “sauna + emails” time — where she seemingly shaded her former beau. She said:

“For the record, you guys can stop sending me all the acting reel clips… I had a front row seat to it since day one.”

Damn!

While Clare doesn’t say his name in the post, she clearly was referring to Dale and the new trailer. And obviously, she still doesn’t have the best opinions about her ex if she’s implying he was full of it during their relationship!

As fans know, the pair immediately hit it off on season 16 of the ABC dating series, so much so they left the show early to be with each other. However, Clare and Dale didn’t have a rom-com ending. They broke up, got back together, and unfortunately called it quits again in September. It was a lot of back and forth between these two, but their breakup seems to be for good this time around.

This actually isn’t the first time that Clare has made a dig at Dale linked to his acting career. Shortly after their split, she also cast some shade on her ex when speaking out about why she didn’t want to talk about their failed romance, saying:

“I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want.”

She also threw in this jab at the time:

“I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves.”

Yeesh! And she’s not the only one who thought the athlete had been faking it, as Bach stars Jared Haibon and Dean Unglert thought Dale initially reunited with Clare as a PR move. Clearly, the reality star feels the same way.

It is safe to say that Clare won’t be renting the film anytime soon! Reactions to her latest criticism of Dale, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

