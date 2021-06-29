BRUTAL Bachelorette Rose Ceremony Is The Show's First Must-See Moment In Forever!

She really did THAT!

Katie Thurston did not hold anything back during Monday night’s rose ceremony!

After a dramatic episode that saw the entire house team up to get the leading lady to realize how “manipulative” fellow contestant Thomas Jacobs really was, she finally opened her eyes to the truth. As it turns out, the hunk was never after a rose in the first place, but a bouquet of his own as the next Bachelor! Not something you should ever admit when you’re vying for someone’s heart…

But seeing as Katie had already begun to daydream about hometown dates with the self-involved hottie, her decision wasn’t quite as easy as previous episodes. So jaws were literally on the floor when she called Thomas to receive a rose in the episode’s final moments!

Tricks on Thomas, though! As he approached his potential fiancée, Katie took a step back before brutally stating:

“You told me things that I wanted to hear. What I learned about you tonight is that you’re selfish, unkind, and a liar. Your Bachelor audition ends tonight, so get out.”

WOW!

Even the reactions from the men had fans freaking out. We mean, they were literally peering over shoulders to get the best look at the showdown! It was all just too good!

In a confessional, the star explained her decision, once again leaving it all on the line as she said:

“Thomas betrayed my trust. He manipulated my emotions. You don’t get to use me as your stepping stone for whatever your goal is. Not here, not today, not tonight, not ever.”

You’ve seriously got to see this moment for yourself! There hasn’t been a scene on the Bachelor franchise like this in a loong time! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

What can we say, Thomas had that one coming! And it’s safe to say Bachelor Nation was overjoyed with the crazy moment! Here’s just a quick look at viewers’ reactions:

Katie just pulled the most savage bachelorette moment since this one #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/5YP4zmUtvU — Molly Matts (@molly_matts) June 29, 2021

The men vying for Katie’s heart are in for another plot twist next week considering she allowed Blake Moynes, a Bachelorette alum who’s dated Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, to stay and fight for a rose. After sliding into Thurston’s DMs before filming began, co-host Tayshia revealed the stud had arrived hoping for his chance at love. A bit skeptical at first, the chemistry was so undeniable that Katie couldn’t deny him a place in the house…

Here’s to hoping this choice doesn’t blow up the rest of her connections.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you love or hate the way Katie handled Thomas’s exit? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

