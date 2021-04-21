THIS Bachelorette Contestant Asked For Peter Weber's Blessing To Go After Kelley!

Will Kelley Flanagan be dipping her toes back into the Bachelor Nation pool after breaking up with Peter Weber?

Well, if Bennett Jordan has anything to say about it, she will! It seems like he’s telling anyone who will listen that he’s interested in dating the 29-year-old, including Pilot Pete himself. On Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast, he revealed he HAD asked Kelley’s ex for his blessing to pursue her.

First, he admitted:

“I’ve been pretty upfront and honest and intentional with my interest and it is with one lady … her name is Kelley Flanagan. Certainly quite interested in Kelley. She’s a very, very smart girl. She’s well-spoken. I think our journeys and the way it played out on the TV are quite similar. That was something that she identified with me very early on. … I don’t want to put her on blast or anything, but I think there’s a lot of good, similar overlap.”

The 36-year-old, who appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season, went on to reveal:

“I actually met Peter and after the second or third tequila shot, I just threw it out there and said, ‘I’d like to address the elephant in the room. Is it awkward that I have interest in flirting with your ex?’ We talked about it. He said that’s not the case at all, she’s someone that [he] really cares about and always will, but, I mean, he technically gave his blessing and said, ‘By all means, seems like you’re a great guy, I really appreciate you asking.’ … It was a really nice conversation.”

Wow! Well, now that the men have straightened things out, how does the lady feel about this? After all, in his own words, they’ve never even been on a date yet — they don’t even live in the same state. (Currently, she lives in Florida and he lives in New York.)

According to Bennett, they first got in touch on Instagram, where he’s been dropping some less-than-subtle comments on her page (for example, “To me, you are pretty purrfect” under a leopard-print look). Back in March, he posted a clip of himself shirtless by the pool set to Mariah Carey’s Fantasy, the same song the lawyer posted earlier that same week. He captioned his post:

“At 36, I realize shooters have range for a reason and can’t be afraid of taking long distance shots. You just gotta keep shooting. However, I didn’t realize brief clips of “Fantasy” could give such feels until earlier this week. “

The reality star told the podcast hosts he got Kelley’s approval on the post, claiming:

“She said she appreciated the boldness.”

He also mentioned that she’s “kind of seeing someone” in Florida, but it’s apparently not serious as she plans to move to New York City — another interesting insight into the mind of someone Bennett has never met in person, as far as we’re aware.

For her part, Kelley had no comment when Kaitlyn Britowe brought up how much he wanted to date her on her Off the Vine podcast in March. She DID mention how much she was enjoying dating someone who had no knowledge of The Bachelor at all, which does not bode well for Bennett’s chances.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Should she give him a chance? Or is Bennett being a bit too thirsty here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

