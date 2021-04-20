Bachelor Exes Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Are 'On Non-Speaking Terms' After She Caught Him Lying!

OK, so now it looks like there is absolutely no chance that Bachelor stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell will ever get back together again.

We would’ve said that a few months ago — you know, after the antebellum party photo scandal and all that massive fallout — but the two spurned former reality stars surprised us recently by appearing to make an attempt at reconciliation.

And, welp, it looks like you can forget about all that now! Comeback aborted! Womp, womp…

According to a new report published on Monday in Us Weekly, the 24-year-old graphic designer and embattled season 25 winner of the show’s Final Rose is TOTALLY turned off by the former college football player. We’re finally learning why, too! An insider reported that it all stemmed from Matt allegedly “lying” to her about being in communication with another woman while they attempted their rumored reconciliation earlier this month.

The source explained (below):

“Rachael and Matt are on non-speaking terms after she learned about him lying about being in communication with another girl. He was in Atlanta this weekend, which is less than an hour away from where Rachael resides, and he has not reached out to her to make amends or apologize. As far as she’s concerned, what they had is in the past now.”

Yikes!

That’s not a great look, Matt. Obviously, both of these two have been through a lot in the public eye in the last few months. Especially Rachael who, if we’re being honest, really has no one to blame but herself for those horribly distasteful pictures. Still, to have a reconciliation slip away like this… that’s got to suck! Not gonna lie, we feel for what might have been here!

This all echoes what we’ve previously reported regarding Rachael’s earlier attempts at getting back in James’ good graces, by the way. Just last week we noted how an insider described the former University of Georgia student as being distraught over getting spurned — reportedly in favor of a woman named Grace, who alleged she had been seeing Matt simultaneously:

“Rachael is very emotional right now because she was very hopeful that things were going to work out. She’s still trying to process this.”

And so now, it seems like it’s time for Kirkconnell to move forward.

That first insider confirmed as much, noting how the brunette beauty is more focused on self-improvement again. Here’s the deal (below):

“[Rachael is doing good now. She’s working on her mental health and getting into a much better headspace. She’s focusing on her own antiracism work and working on herself right now. She’s not looking to jump into the dating field any time soon.”

Makes sense to us! What about U, Perezcious readers?! Did U ever have hope these two might yet end up together?? Or at this point, with all their complicated public controversies and social history, are they better off going their separate ways?!

Sound OFF (below) with your thoughts and opinions…

