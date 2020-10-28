Ronnie Ortiz-Magro AND Jen Harley Debut New Relationships With Eerily Similar Pics!

Well, this is ironic!

About a year after finally calling it quits, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have debuted their respective new relationships, but there’s something VERY familiar about how they both did it! As you’ll recall, the former couple has had major trouble in paradise in the past, including the MTV star getting arrested for kidnapping their now 2-year-old daughter and reaching a plea deal earlier this year in his domestic violence case.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old snapped a pic of himself holding up new flame Saffire Matos and bringing her in close for a kiss. The couple is currently vacationing in Puerto Rico, having enjoyed a yacht trip around the Dorado Reef with friends. Take a look at the first pic uploaded to Instagram (below):

But just because they’re IG official doesn’t mean they are boyfriend-girlfriend. A source spilled to E! News that while the Jersey Shore: Family Reunion star is “totally smitten” with the beauty technician, they aren’t using labels just yet:

“She isn’t his girlfriend yet and they are taking it slow, but they really do like each other a lot. She’s very sweet to Ron.”

Aww!

Like her beau, Saffire is a native of New York City and also appears to be a proud Italian-Puerto Rican. She runs the business Lashes by Bear in Staten Island, per Yelp, with clients including Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub.

Similarly to Miz Matos, Ronnie’s ex Harley also stunned in a bikini while enjoying her own tropical trip! Ariana Sky‘s momma jet off on a Miami getaway in celebration of her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, appearing to have a new man on her arms to enjoy the festivities even more.

In addition to partying on a luxury boat like Ron, Jen proudly highlighted her new companion, businessman Justin Hensley, on Tuesday via her Insta Story! She posted a friend’s re-gram showing him playfully giving her early “birthday spanks” before later sharing a romantic pic of herself being picked up while sharing a smooch.

The caption read, “Obsessed with you.”

They must be serious then, right??

Well, the feelings are definitely mutual (no word yet on if they’re using labels or not), because the Rockstar Models owner posted a very telling quote to his own IG Story, reading:

“And suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings.”

Cute!

It’s been a tumultuous path over the last year for both Ronnie and Jen, so let’s hope these new relationships are the fresh starts they desperately need!

