Kristin Cavallari's 9-Year-Old Son Gets Fitting Superlative At School -- But She's Not A Fan!

Kristin Cavallari’s 9-year-old son Jaxon will follow in her footsteps and become a reality television star — at least according to his school!

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories to show a superlative that her son received from his teachers at school. And what did he get? The certificate read:

“Most Likely To Be On A Reality TV Show.”

Related: Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her ‘Hot’ Young Boyfriend Mark Estes With Shirtless Picture

Wow! That’s exciting — and very funny! He could take after Kristin! However, she is not as excited about that outcome! She reacted to the accolade, saying:

“Oh no.”

She’s not a fan, even if it is so fitting for her offspring! Check it out (below):

As you know, Kristin has a looong history with reality television. She began her journey in the reality TV world when she was only 17 years old. The Uncommon James founder starred on the MTV series Laguna Beach in 2004. She then moved on to The Hills. Kristin eventually got her own show called Very Cavallari. That one also featured her then-husband, Jay Cutler.

Nowadays, she seems to be done with reality TV. The mom of three told E! News in February she is now more focused on her podcast, Let’s Be Honest:

“I feel like the podcast is a nice way to stay connected to my audience without it offering up all that stress that comes with doing a reality show. And it’s on my terms, so I can talk about what I want to talk about.”

But who knows?! We could see Jaxon gracing our screens on a new reality show someday! And yet it seems like if Kristin has anything to say about it, that won’t happen! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram, E! Entertainment/YouTube]