Bam Margera Allegedly Attacked Woman While Coked Out -- But His Rep DENIES It, Despite 911 Call!

New details have come out about the events leading up to Bam Margera’s forced rehab stint, and it sounds way worse than we originally thought.

As we reported, the 42-year-old skateboarder previously told TMZ he was forced to go into a treatment center last month after loved ones caught him “holding a drink at a casino.”

Well, a 911 call Page Six recently obtained from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office paints a much different picture of the September 26 incident that led to the Jackass star’s most recent rehabilitation. According to this phone call, Bam attacked a woman in his hotel room while on cocaine.

The caller didn’t disclose which individuals specifically were doing drugs, but he alleged the MTV star was there for a “pick-up order,” telling the dispatcher:

“They’re doing cocaine in the room.”

The caller — an unidentified man — went on to reference Margera’s alleged victim, claiming:

“He attacked her, grabbed her breast, and she said she thinks he tore her implant.”

The caller alleged that two women were in the room with Bam when the call was placed around 8:36 a.m.: an alleged prostitute, and a woman he referred to as the Viva La Bam alum’s alleged “minder” — a person whose job it is to look after someone.

The caller told police that he had not seen Margera “yet today,” claiming the alleged “minder” filled him in on the allegations. He went on to describe the alleged victim as a white woman in her 50s or early 60s, although it’s unclear if the man was referring to the alleged “minder” or the alleged prostitute.

When asked if Margera was under the influence, the caller said:

“Absolutely, there’s no question about it… He’s really highly intoxicated.”

The caller also claimed that Bam’s alleged mental health issues played a part in the incident as well, adding:

“He’s in severe psychosis, I believe. He’s been diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic, he’s been diagnosed as Bipolar, he’s got a long history of mental illness. He’s escaped from three treatment centers in the last two months. That’s why there’s all these people trying to reel him back in.”

Wow. This all very serious, if these new allegations are to be believed.

However, a rep for Margera told Page Six in a statement that the 911 call is “demonstrably and utterly false,” noting that the woman Bam was with at the time was his aunt. The rep said:

“The initial reports of Bam Margera’s arrest were reasonably correct. The 911 call is demonstrably and utterly false. Bam was with his aunt in the hotel room. She is a 65-year-old woman, who is clean and sober. The police escorted Bam back to rehab and made no charges whatsoever against him, which demonstrates that the caller who made this claim made a false statement to police.”

Referencing the star’s ongoing legal drama with his former Jackass colleagues, the statement continued:

“The allegations are likely made by people who have an ax to grind against Bam in his lawsuit against Paramount. There are multi-million dollars at stake because of the abuse Bam faced at the hands of Paramount, and his supposed friends Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jones, Jeff Tremaine and others. We are investigating these false allegations and false statements made in the police report, and are considering taking action as we learn more against the perpetrator of this false and defamatory report.”

Wow…

