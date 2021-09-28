Bam Margera Taken To Rehab By Police After 'Emotionally Distressed Person' Call

Oh, no… it sounds like Jackass star Bam Margera is doing worse than we realized.

According to TMZ, the 42-year-old was taken to a “rehab facility” by police on Sunday morning after authorities received an “emotionally distressed person” call. The reality star reportedly rode in the “back of a police car” to the treatment center after getting picked up from the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. You can see a photo of the incident HERE.

While the stunt performer was not arrested or charged with anything, “deputies were given the heads up about a court order directing Bam to go to rehab,” according to the outlet. They made sure that happened by escorting the star to a Florida rehab facility. It’s unclear what initially led the caller to seek help.

This stint in rehab comes amid some major legal troubles the MTV personality has found himself entangled in against the very franchise that made him a household name. As we’ve reported, Margera was fired from Jackass 4 earlier this year for not abiding by conditions set forth by the producers to manage his addiction issues.

Insiders have revealed that these terms included taking his medication, frequent breathalyzer and drug tests during production, seeing a psychologist, and a commitment to staying sober.

But despite a desire to stay on the film, Bam described that agreement as “torture,” saying in April that the list of meds his previous rehabilitation center forced him to be on was causing him mental health issues. These included Zoloft, Lexapro, Wellbutrin, and Klonopin, which Bam discussed, sharing:

“This is what the doctors say I need. And then it led to suicidal tendencies on all 18 medications I was on. I’m like, well what’s the point of a $5 million contract that I have to walk on eggshells and jump through your hoops, which is already impossible, to obey if I’m dead?’

On the Jackass 4 producers’ guidelines, he added:

“It was the definition of f**kin’ torture. They tortured me.”

Things only grew worse. In June, Jackass director Jeff Tremaine got a restraining order against the skateboarder, forcing Bam to stay away from him and his family for the next three years — which basically kicks him out of the Jackass franchise given Jeff has directed most of the films and TV shows. Yikes…

Bam didn’t back down though. Instead, he filed his own lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, Tremaine, Spike Jonze, AND Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks. Damn! In a statement, he claimed:

“I am pissed-off, angry, hurt, and shattered that Johnny, Jeff, Spike and the studios and producers ripped off my creativity, content and stunts to make this movie, fired me without justification and refuse to pay for my work.”

In the filing, he accused the three men of pressuring him into signing a “wellness agreement” during his 2019 rehab stay to star in the fourth installment of the film series. He also alleged that they made him check into the rehab center, on his own dime, for longer than he would have liked, but they seemed to promise he’d have a job afterward. That quickly changed when he admittedly slipped up on his “wellness agreement,” leading to his firing and these latest troubles.

Sadly, Bam is also facing issues at home. Earlier this month, his wife Nicole Boyd also took to the court to petition for sole legal and physical custody of their three-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf. She even asked that Bam be “supervised” when in contact with the child and that those visits could only take place in Los Angeles.

However, Nicole has not filed for divorce. Could this custody battle be contingent on the rehab? Is that where the court order came from??

Clearly, things continue to be difficult in Bam’s life on many accounts. Truly hoping he can get the help he needs this time.

