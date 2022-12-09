Scott Disick 'Regrets' How He 'Handled' Ill-Fated Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian As He Tries To Move Forward

Scott Disick is looking back on his time with Kourtney Kardashian and thinking about the ways it could have turned out differently.

In fact, we just covered some new developments in the 39-year-old reality TV star’s world on Wednesday. As Perezcious readers will recall, Lord Disick is taking time at this point in his life to focus on his mental health and his physical well-being. But that’s not the only new info coming out about the KUWTK alum. It also sounds like he’s got the past very much on his mind.

Related: There’s Major New Disick Dating Drama! Uh-Oh!

On Wednesday evening, a source spoke to ET about where Scott stands right now with his ex. Of course, Kourt has since moved on with new husband Travis Barker. But she and Scott still must co-parent their three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — and thus, they can’t stray too far from each other’s lives.

Consistent co-parenting vibe aside, it seems like the Flip It Like Disick alum fully realizes what he’s lost. This new insider explained as much to the outlet, saying:

“Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship. He is focusing on moving on, accepting his faults, and trying to learn from his mistakes.”

Oof.

Obviously it’s good to hear he’s trying his best to move forward. That was the indication from our most recent reporting, too, so this new info matches up. But still, it sucks to think about regrets in such a serious situation like this.

Scott and Kourt were together on and off for nearly a decade. In addition to sharing their three children, the two ex-partners also struggled through Scott’s string of substance abuse issues. Eventually, they broke up for good in 2015.

Related: Could Scott Have Run Himself Out Of A Slot On The Kardashians’ New Show??

Now that Kourtney has once again found love in her life, she’s long since completely moved on. What she has with the Blink-182 drummer, whom she wed earlier this year, is off-the-charts romance on another level! But clearly (and understandably), it’s also left Scott experiencing emptiness. And we already know how it has him feeling far removed from his previously-close connections within the KarJenner clan.

The insider went on to add more about Scott’s outlook, and judging by these comments, it sounds like the Talentless founder is still trying to make the most of his current situation. The source explained Scott is apparently still hopeful he can find love in his own life one day soon:

“He wants to get married one day and start his next chapter, but he isn’t trying to do that right now. The Kardashians still talk to him almost all the time and they see each other relatively frequently. It isn’t a toxic situation for anyone in the family and they’ve moved past any difficulties.”

Well, that’s good to hear. The KarJenners really do love him. That’s for sure!

Still, it’ll never be quite like it was, and it sounds like Scott knows that. A tough situation…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Scott Disick/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]