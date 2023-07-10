Margot Robbie's Doll-Inspired Fit, Ryan Gosling's Tribute To Eva Mendes, & All The Fabulous Outfits From The Barbie Los Angeles Premiere!

Have y’all ever seen a more glamorous cast?!

The Barbie stars showed out on the pink carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming comedy on Sunday night — and they looked AH-mazing!

Of course, leading lady Margot Robbie has been crushing it with her doll-inspired fits all promo tour long, and her dress for the celebratory evening at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall did not disappoint. The 33-year-old hit the carpet in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture black sequin dress that was an EXACT replica of the 1960s Barbie Solo in the Spotlight outfit. Incredible!

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling, the IRL Ken, looked dashing in a pink suit — and he included the SWEETEST tribute to his wife, Eva Mendes! Poking out from underneath his half-unbuttoned shirt was a necklace that include an “E” in the style of the Barbie logo. So freaking cute!

Take a look at all the other outfits pulled straight from a closet in Barbie’s Dream House (below)!

They ALL understood the assignment! Who wore your favorite OOTD?! And did anyone miss the mark in your opinion? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]