Did Kim Kardashian Just Catch The Image Of A GHOST In One Of Her Mirror Selfies??

Kim Kardashian is freaking herself out! And her fans, too!

The Kardashians star took to Instagram with a new mirror selfie on Sunday. That’s a thing she’s done, like, nine million times in the past. But this one was a little bit different. Because there was a mysterious woman hiding out in the corner of the pic!!!

The 42-year-old star offered up this explainer in the caption of her Sunday snap (below). She asserted the pic was taken last week and she had been “alone” at the time:

“Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window”

As you can see in the snap itself, Kim wasn’t as alone as she may have thought she was:

Whoa!!

Who’s that reflecting off to the right? An intruder? A spy?? A voyeur?! Or maybe a GHOST?!?! Obviously, since the Selfish author noted she snapped the pic last week, she would seem to be safe. So whoever (or whatever) it was off to the side there wasn’t malicious… we hope…

Still, fans took to the comments to offer their theories on the mysterious woman in the window:

“Calm down it’s one of the nanny’s or maids” “That is kourtney!” “Your shadow from the sun.” “Looks like an alien!!” “Marilyn Monroe mad at you sisss” “Omg it’s a ghost!!!!!” “It’s just the wind” “It’s probably her personal assistant” “This is a case for the FBI” “Hi Kim! It’s only me, it’s Todd Kraines!”

OK, those last two are f**king hilarious. If you’re a longtime KUWTK fan, you know why!!

Whatever it is, this mystery popped up at the right time for Kim! After all, she’s starring alongside Emma Roberts in the forthcoming 12th season of American Horror Story. So, she might as well get on board with the creepy and supernatural…

Still, we’re kind of skeptical. There’s no way Kim is ever just “alone” at home. Four kids, nannies, maids, personal assistants, glam squads, fashion folks, employees from multiple major businesses… girl, that’s someone on your payroll! LOLz!

What do y’all think, tho, Perezcious readers??

