Twitter Goes WILD After DC Comics Officially States Batman Doesn't Give Oral Sex! LOLz!

So, it’s official: Batman doesn’t give mustache rides. Sorry, ladies! (And/or gentlemen, maybe.)

According to a DC Comics directive revealed in a new Variety piece about the DC Entertainment-HBO Max adult animated series Harley Quinn, the Caped Crusader definitely doesn’t go down on anybody whatsoever, because “heroes don’t do that.” Really?!

In that aforementioned Variety piece (which you can read HERE), TV writer Joe Otterson probes Harley Quinn’s “unique” messaging among comic content in that its main character and her allies are villains — not heroes — in the DC universe. To that end, as Otterson notes, the new adult animated show can “do different things with the characters that heroes simply cannot do — at least according to DC.”

To prove his point, Otterson quotes Justin Halpern, one of the co-creators of the new show, who recalled a meeting he’d had with DC about a very specific Batman-Catwoman scene.

Halpern said (below):

“It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway. A perfect example of that is in this third season of Harley [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

What?! “Heroes don’t do that”??? In the words of a famous sitcom star, HOW RUDE! (Not to mention, HOW SELFISH!)

Not surprisingly, Halpern’s DC reveal in Otterson’s piece set Twitter OFF on Monday afternoon. Celebs, stars, and random tweeters all weighed in on Batman’s apparent aversion to allowing Catwoman to get hers, and we’ve got the best reactions for you (below)!

Super-nerd Kevin Smith pointed out that his take on Green Arrow/Black Canary two decades ago already tackled the topic of getting tongue-tied:

There was also a little pushback when we did the Green Arrow/Black Canary oral sex scenes in my run with @philhester and @andeparks 20 years ago. But my point to @DCComics editorial was “Oliver Queen just knows how to make the ladies Quiver. Especially when he hits the bullseye.” https://t.co/wXwt93z2kP pic.twitter.com/mXZDTJUg4A — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 14, 2021

And Patton Oswalt retweeted this message, apparently uncovering his take on the whole awkward situation:

I’m just glad Batman’s parents aren’t alive to see this discussion — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 15, 2021

LOLz!

Celebs aside, there were plenty of HIGHlarious memes coming in throughout Monday:

Me checking to see why Batman is trending pic.twitter.com/AYiScn9ai9 — Bratchy (@bratchy1) June 15, 2021

the twitter guy being forced to write the Batman trend description without mentioning eating pussy pic.twitter.com/bjykN2WKnp — ???????? (@BULLETSYMPHONY) June 15, 2021

Batman has moved into aggressive negotiations pic.twitter.com/LsxhSuI7bU — Conner (@connerws) June 15, 2021

Ok I’ve drawn my contribution to the Batman jokes. pic.twitter.com/1hmi0Ye3Bg — Lukey McGarry ☻ (@lukeymcgarry) June 15, 2021

Sorry, DJ Khaled, sucks to suck!!! (Err, sucks to not suck? Ha!!!)

Other reactions ran the gamut, as you can see (below):

“When I saw Batman was trending, this was not the reason I was expecting…” “i feel like if prince knew that batman didn’t eat p***y he wouldn’t have done the song” “It is wonderful that 60s Batman himself Adam West is trending, but the fact we all know WHY he’s tending is just so delightful” “My only contribution to this particular discourse is that Adam West Batman absolutely would” “All this Batman discourse reminds me why I love the X-Men. They all would. Every single one.” “Honestly, it’s 2021. We’re better than this nonsense. What we should be asking is if Batman eats a**”

If that last one isn’t the perfect 2021 tweet, we don’t know what is! What do U make of the Batman oral sex controversy, Perezcious readers?! Should the Defender of Gotham go down or nah??

Sound OFF with your opinion on the matter down in the comments (below)!!!

