beasts of the southern wild star jonshel alexander shot and killed at 22

Sad news from New Orleans.

Jonshel Alexander, one of the young supporting actors from the 2012 film Beasts of the Southern Wild, was killed in a shooting late last month. She was 22 years old. Per CBS News, the young woman leaves behind a one-year-old daughter.

New Orleans Police Department released surveillance footage on Twitter to assist their search for the suspect after ruling her death a homicide. Another unnamed man was also injured in the shooting.

#NOPD seeking assistance to ID & locate pictured unknown black male re: Nov. 27 homicide in 1500 blk of N. Claiborne Ave. Anyone w/additional info is asked to contact #NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Brittany Kimbrough at 504-658-5300 or call @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111. pic.twitter.com/B8Q0QdEwYT — NOPD (@NOPDNews) November 29, 2021

The Oscar-nominated lead actress of Beasts, Quvenzhané Wallis, tweeted a tribute to her co-star on with photos of the young girls from set. She wrote:

“When were filming we were always together and i wish i could go back in time so i can see you again. I love you. you will be missed by so many. #jonshel #gonetoosoon #prayersgoingup.”

when were filming we were always together and i wish i could go back in time so i can see you again. i love you. you will be missed by so many.????????????????#jonshel #gonetoosoon #prayersgoingup pic.twitter.com/sEwXAUngKb — Quvenzhane' Wallis (@IAMQUVENZHANE) December 1, 2021

Beasts director Benh Zeitlin also released a statement on her passing to CBS News, saying he was devastated to learn of her death and describing her as an “absolute one-of-a-kind, unforgettable, force-of-nature human being.” He said:

“We incorporated a part into the film that was very much inspired by her. A lot of the lines were written by her, and so much of the character grew out of who Jonshel was. Her character in the film is named Joy Strong, which always seemed like a perfect description of Jonshel. She was a really bright burning light.”

What an awful tragedy. We will be keeping Jonshel and her family in our thoughts.

R.I.P.

