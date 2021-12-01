Music Legend Clarence Avant's Wife Jacqueline Killed In Home Invasion Robbery

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was shot and killed during a home invasion of their Beverly Hills house on Tuesday night. She was 81.

According to TMZ, the Trousdale Estates residence was broken into by an unknown number of suspects. The Beverly Hills PD got a call at 2:30 a.m. informing them about the home invasion and that someone had been shot. By the time cops arrived at the crime scene, Jacqueline had already been rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A security guard was also shot during the incident; he did not return fire. It’s unclear what their medical status is. Clarence was home for the incident but was not injured.

Sources connected to the investigation have confirmed that at least one suspect made it inside the Avants’ home before opening fire at Jacqueline. They appear to have broken into the household by shattering a sliding glass door, the aftermath of which can be seen HERE. While described as a robbery, it’s unclear if the suspects made out with anything.

Jackie was the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care. She also served on the Board of Directors for UCLA‘s International Student Center. The Avants married in 1967 and share son Alexander, 50, and daughter Nicole, 53, who is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. We will be thinking of them all in this absolutely devastating time.

