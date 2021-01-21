Becca Kufrin Opens Up About Split From Garrett Yrigoyen -- And Yes, Politics Played A HUGE Role!

It took her a while to work it out in her head, but Becca Kufrin has “really reined in” what’s important to her and what isn’t — including what values are non-negotiable!

And honestly? Good for her! We wish more people would take the time to do this!

This week, the former Bachelorette leading lady spoke to Insider about her beliefs, and how they came to define her love life last year. With it, she gave insight into exactly when she could no longer move forward with now-ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen at a very critical moment in time last summer.

As you may recall, the Minnesota native split from the Colorado-born medical sales rep in August 2020. Though she didn’t say quite as much about it at the time, rampant social media speculation held that Yrigoyen’s public support for causes like “Blue Lives Matter” played a role — as well as his past social media posts that were found to be transphobic, homophobic, and filled with conspiracy theories about school shootings. Yeah…

In that new chat, Becca appears to confirm at least some of what we suspected all along: she had to get away from Garrett to avoid those toxic, damaging views. And girl, WE GET IT!!!

The reality TV star recalled how, in the wake of fellow Minnesota resident George Floyd‘s horrendous murder by a police officer in Minneapolis in 2020, worldwide Black Lives Matter protests made her have “different types of conversations” with her then-fiancé. They unfortunately didn’t always go so well.

Becca explained (below):

“I was like… what’s important to me? What’s important to him? Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences? What kinds of conversations do we want to be having with those children? Can I still stay in this relationship and live with myself and feel that it’s the right decision for me and my future children?”

Wow! Deep! But she’s right, though, too!

And the 30-year-old went even further, admitting that if she were to ever do The Bachelorette all over again, she’d make politics front-and-center when it came time to really determine what kind of man she could stick with for the rest of her life.

She added:

“If I was the Bachelorette again, the second I walked into the house after meeting everyone I would say, ‘Who did you vote for and why? Let’s talk about it.’ There’s no way in hell they’d show that conversation, but for me, especially living through this past year, it would be so important to me.”

Becca’s right, of course.

Show host Chris Harrison and the series’ producers would flip the f**k out before airing a segment on contestants’ voting habits… But still, she’s even more right that this is an important topic when it comes to picking a life partner!!

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: you can debate politics — legitimate, honest conservative vs. liberal policy topics — all day long, and that’s great! And healthy! And we need both sides in this country to balance each other out!

But Donald Trump, and the cynical culture of divisiveness, and the associated homophobia, transphobia, immigrant fear-mongering, and racism, bigotry, cruelty, police brutality, and… ugh! It’s all too much! THAT stuff has to go!

Looking ahead, the still-single brunette has higher expectations for what she wants out of a relationship, too. She summed it all up with one simple sentence:

“I’ve just really reined in what’s simply acceptable to me and what’s not.”

Good for you, girl! So happy that Becca is recognizing that, and following through on her priorities!

What do U make of her frank and open answers about politics and the demise of her engagement, Perezcious readers? And do U agree with Becca’s stance on future relationships? Are you able to leave politics outside your relationships or not?! Sound OFF with your take on this whole situation down in the comments (below)…

