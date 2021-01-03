Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Gets Candid About Her Split From Ex-Fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen

It was a tough year for Becca Kufrin, but she seems particularly grateful for all that she’s learned and all that she’s grown all the same.

The 30-year-old former Bachelorette opened up on Instagram on Friday, revealing a very candid take on what the past year has been like for her — and she even addresses her surprising split from ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

Writing alongside a video montage of photos from the year, the Minnesota native started things off with honesty and clarity, saying:

“2020. Man, you gave me a run for my money. You have challenged me in ways I never thought possible. You changed the trajectory of my life, you took several people I loved away, & you pushed me to the point where I almost broke. But I didn’t. And after all the hell that’s taken place within 365 days, all I have to say is thank you. Thank you for the hardships. Thank you for opening my eyes to so much more around me. Thank you for having me find a certain strength that I never knew I had hidden deep within me. Thank you for making me uncomfortable. Thank you for forcing tough conversations.”

She continued on from there, too, seemingly referencing her split from the Colorado native Yrigoyen, which she first announced back in September on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

Becca wrote:

“Thank you for breaking my heart & allowing me to put the pieces back together in the most weird, but customized way. You rocked me, but ya couldn’t fully knock me. And even through all of the sorrow, pain, & uncertainty, it’s been the most memorable & important year that I’ve experienced in my 30 years. 2020, it’s been a love/hate relationship & I’m grateful for all you’ve shown me, but now it’s time we go our separate ways. I’ll never forget our time together, but it’s not me, it’s you. Bye. 2021 LFG.”

Well then!

Of course, Garrett came under fire multiple times for social media support of various right-wing political causes — something directly opposed to Kufrin’s own beliefs. And while Kufrin kept things private at the time she announced their split, and claimed it “wasn’t based solely off one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments,” that certainly seems to have been at least partially in play, judging by her reactions and the related fall-out.

And now, well, here we are. Kufrin hasn’t been dating much since then but told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off The Vine podcast that she was starting to feel open to it again. Perhaps 2021 will be big in that regard?!

Anyways, here’s the full post from Kufrin (below):

