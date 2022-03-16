Twitter SLAMS Yolanda Hadid After Daughter Bella Reveals She Got A Nose Job At 14!

Bella Hadid has finally owned up to having plastic surgery work done on her face — and the truth of the situation is causing a LOT of people to think about some of the past events of the model’s childhood.

As we previously reported on Tuesday morning, the supermodel spoke to Vogue in a new cover story covering her career. In the chat, the 25-year-old confirmed something fans have been pondering for a while: she did in fact get a nose job when she was just 14 years old.

As Perezcious readers will recall from our prior reporting on this sordid story, the supermodel copped to getting the surgical procedure done as a teenager after feeling like “the ugly sister” next to Gigi Hadid. Yet while admitting to the rhinoplasty, Bella however did deny doing any other work to her face:

“People think I fully f**ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”

Still, it’s the quote confirming the decade-old nose job that has really stuck in people’s minds — and gone viral on social media.

Bella revealed some regrets about undergoing the procedure in the mag interview, memorably saying:

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it.”

Aww…

And as is always expected with controversial stories like these, Twitter had quite a bit to say in response. But interestingly — and understandably — much of the vitriol was directed at Bella’s parents, Bravo alum Yolanda Hadid and her then husband, Mohamed Hadid, considering Bella’s age at the time of the procedure.

Here are just a few of the many, many strong Twitter reactions slamming the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband, as you can see (below):

“Yolanda Hadid is honestly rancid for letting her daughter get a nose job at 14” “Bella Hadid having a nose job at 14 is insane and her parents signing off of it is even more insane.” “Yolanda Hadid is a piece of s**t for breeding so much insecurities in her children that they had plastic surgery at a young age and eating disorders” “Parents getting their 14-year-old a nose job is absolutely insane. Praying for Bella Hadid’s healing journey fr” “Yolanda Hadid really allowed her 14yo daughter to get a nose job” “Losing faith in yolanda hadid by the minute” “yolanda hadid is to blame. who lets their 14yo make a permanent decision like that. really sad. love bella for speaking about it.” “Bella Hadid got her nose job at 14?? What were her parents thinking letting her get cosmetic surgery that young…”

Yikes!!!

Look, if you want to get a nose job, or anything else like that, get a nose job. If you’re of legal age and able to consent to the procedure, hey, it’s your body! Be safe! Understand the risks! And so on!

But doing it at 14 years old? What was the parental guidance like on this one?

