Bob Saget's Death Records Permanently Blocked As Final Photo Of Sitcom Star Is Released

Bob Saget’s death records will never see the light of day.

On Monday, Circuit Court judge Judge Vincent S. Chiu of Orange County, Florida, permanently blocked the release of the Full House star’s medical records on March 14, granting the legal request of the late comedian’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Lara, Aubrey, and Jennifer Saget.

Brian Bieber, the family’s attorney, said in a statement that the court’s motion will help the family heal peacefully, sharing:

“The entire Saget family is grateful that the Judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss. We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated.”

The judge temporarily blocked the release of some of the records related to Saget’s death in February after the family sued Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office, explaining that they “would suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress” if the records were released. In the suit, the family noted they didn’t want “photographs, video recordings, audio recordings” and “statutorily protected autopsy information” released.

As you likely know, the sitcom legend was found dead inside his Ritz-Carlton Hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9. The official cause of death was revealed as head trauma a month later, with the family sharing that authorities concluded Bob “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” adding that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

While skeptics continue to theorize that Bob’s death could have been more than just a tragic accident, the evidence we can see says the opposite. According to new law enforcement documents published by TMZ, the actor was fine when he arrived at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando just after 2 a.m. on January 9.

According to the doc, the star drove up to the valet as he approached the entrance; the valet asked for a selfie and Bob obliged (pictured above). The valet said Bob seemed normal and that there was no evidence of slurred speech, balance issues, or anything else that might seem suspicious.

The document went on to note that the performer was seen on security video walking “purposely across the lobby toward the elevators without stopping or interacting with anyone” and walked to his room alone. No one else was seen in the video.

Once he went inside the room, the door was never unlocked or opened until security came later that day and discovered his body. The Chief Medical Examiner explained why the main theory was that Bob may have struck his head on the headboard of the bed, noting that the force necessary to cause the fracture combined with the fact the skin on the back of his head was still in tact led him to believe the injury was most likely caused by “something hard, covered by something soft.”

After going back to the hotel room to check what object might have caused the fatal injury, cops ruled out countertops, tables, nightstands, and other hard furniture. But the headboard was lightly padded and set out slightly from the wall, making officials believe that’s what struck Bob’s head.

Our hearts go out to Saget’s family as they continue to heal.

[Image via Orange County Sheriff’s Office]