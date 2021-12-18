Gigi & Bella Hadid Have ‘Grown Closer’ Through The Zayn Malik Drama

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s sisterly bond is stronger than ever following the physical altercation between Zayn Malik and Yolanda.

On Friday, a source shared with People that the 26-year-old model has found support in her younger sibling ever since the incident happened earlier this year. While the altercation put a strain on the family, it has apparently helped the two become even closer at the moment. The insider explained:

“Gigi and Bella have grown closer since the Zayn and Yolanda incident. Bella has stuck by her side, as the situation has caused a lot of tension within the family.”

As we previously reported, the One Direction alum was charged with four counts of harassment after he allegedly “grabbed [Yoland] and shoved her into a dresser” and verbally attacked the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in September. He allegedly called her a “f**king Dutch slut” and shouted at her “to stay away from” Khai.

When the news of the altercation broke, the singer wrote on Twitter at the time:

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

He also “adamantly” denied ever hitting Yolanda to TMZ, saying:

“I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Although Zayn refuted the former model’s claims, he still pleaded no contest to the charges in October. The 28-year-old was ultimately required to serve 90 days of probation for each count, as well as complete an anger management course and domestic violence program. And unfortunately, Gigi and Zayn broke up shortly after the alleged incident.

It has certainly been a difficult year for the Hadid fam. But like we said, Gigi has been able to lean on Bella despite everything that happened:

“Gigi is done with Zayn. She’s a really private person, so Bella has really been there to support her. It’s been tough on all of them because they’re all so close. That’s her mom, but it’s still her baby’s father, even though their romantic relationship is over. This has not been easy on Gigi and has caused a lot of stress on relationships with her family.”

