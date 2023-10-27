Bella Hadid Breaks Silence On Israel-Palestine Conflict After Sister Gigi Gets Death Threats

Bella Hadid has now spoken out for the first time about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

As we previously reported, her older sister Gigi Hadid condemned the violence committed by the terrorist group Hamas in Israel earlier this month. However, she later re-shared a post to clarify she supports Palestinian and Jewish people — not the Israeli government or Hamas. The Israeli leadership wasn’t too happy about her stance and publicly put her on blast. And the fam, who are of Palestinian descent, suffered for it.

Their comments slamming Gigi led to the 28-year-old supermodel’s family, including Bella, Anwar, Mohamed, and Yolanda, to be doxxed. They even received a slew of violent death threats for their support of Palestine. It’s been pretty scary for the Hadids ever since. Despite being attacked online, though, Bella decided she could not remain silent anymore. She issued a statement about the ongoing conflict on Instagram on Thursday, writing:

“I have yet to find the ideal words for this deeply intricate and horrific past 2 weeks, weeks that have turned the worlds attention back toward a situation that has been taking innocent lives and affecting families for decades. I have much to say, but for today, I will keep it short. I’ve been sent hundreds of death threats daily, my phone number has been leaked, and my family has felt to be in danger. But I cannot be silenced any longer. Fear is not an option. The people and children of Palestine, especially in Gaza, cannot afford our silence. We are not brave – they are.”

Bella continued:

“My heart is bleeding with pain from the trauma I am seeing unfold, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood. Seeing the aftermath from the airstrikes in Gaza, I mourn with all the mothers who have lost children and the children who cry alone, all the lost fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, friends that will never again walk this earth.”

The 27-year-old went on to extend her condolences to the Israeli families who’ve been suffering in the wake of the October 7 attacks by Hamas as well:

“Regardless of the history of the land, I condemn the terrorist attacks on any civilians, anywhere. Harming women and children and inflicting terror does not, and should not do any good for the Free Palestine movement. I believe deep in my heart that no child, no people anywhere, should be taken away from their family either temporarily or indefinitely. That goes for Israeli and Palestine people alike.”

Condemning all terrorist attacks seems reasonable to us! We'll see how it's taken…

She added later in the post:

“We must all stand together in defending humanity and compassion – and demanding that our leaders do the same. All religions are peace – it is governments that are corrupt, and intertwining. The two makes for the greatest sin of all. We are one and God has created all equal. All bloodshed, tears and bodies should be mourned with the same respect.”

We’re continuing to hope for peace at this time, and it sounds like Bella is also. You can swipe to read her entire post (below):

