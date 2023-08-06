Bella Hadid Says She's 'Finally Healthy' After '15 Years Of Invisible Suffering' With Lyme Disease!

Bella Hadid is giving fans a vulnerable look into her ongoing health struggles.

As you may know, the 26-year-old model has been battling Lyme disease ever since her diagnosis in 2012. But she has been noticeably absent from the spotlight recently as she was undergoing intensive treatment to combat her illness. Sister Gigi Hadid told fans following speculation Bella would be coming back to the fashion world:

“Just wanna touch on this post from last week. Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease. Didn’t want some to take my post as a promise she’ll be back for shows this next season. I’m so proud of her and excited for her comeback whenever she feels ready.”

And now, Bella gave everyone a peek into her health journey. The fashionista took to Instagram on Sunday to share some vulnerable pictures of herself in hospital rooms, at home receiving treatment, getting medicine through needles in her arms, and her medical reports. Alongside the snapshots, she opened up about how much the disease had “taken a toll on” her over the years, saying:

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself. Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me , never leaving my side, protecting, supporting , but most of all, believing me through all of this. Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.”

Despite struggling for so long, Bella made it clear to everyone that she’s “finally healthy” after completing more than 100 days of treatment:

“One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.”

That’s great to hear. She continued:

“The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up. I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life , this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease , co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever”

Wow. While fans may want to see Bella hitting the runway soon, she’s not quite “ready” yet. Thanking everyone for their love and support, she concluded her post:

“I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain. Thank you for the patience of the incredible company’s that I work for , my supporters and the people who continued to check in. My agents Jill and Joseph for protecting me. I love and appreciate you more than I can ever express. Thank you to my genius Dr, and her INCREDIBLE team of nurses. I love you SO much!!! I’ll be back when I’m ready.”

What’s matters most is her health. There’s certainly no rush in returning to the runways! You can read her entire post and see more behind the scenes pictures of her treatment (below):

Sending all of the love and healing energy to Bella! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

