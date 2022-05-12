Chrishell Stause & G Flip Hardcore Make Out In Music Video Where They Met -- WATCH!

So, it seems the chemistry really was off the charts from the moment they met!

Fans can finally see how Chrishell Stause and her new partner G Flip first hit it off because the non-binary Australian musician, who uses they/them pronouns, just released their brand new music video for the song, Get Me Outta Here. And it involves a LOT of making out!

The edgy video features shots of the real estate agent straddling the drummer as well as making out in a convenience store, on a couch, and way more where that comes from! Ch-ch-check it out!

Hawt damn!

The Selling Sunset star confirmed her relationship on the reality show’s reunion episode earlier this month, revealing that she fell for the rock star after meeting on the set of their music video. She dished:

“It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let’s do that.”

While promoting the video on her Instagram, Chrishell threw some shade at haters who have been criticizing her new relationship after she split from Jason Oppenheim over a desire to have a baby, teasing:

“Sorry everyone, I was confused and thought this was how babies were made Back to the drawing board!”

LOLz!!

Babies or not, it seems like things really couldn’t be going better for these two — they’re already living together after all! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

