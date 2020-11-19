Tyler Posey Opens Up To Ex-GF Bella Thorne About 'Desperate' Sex Parties, Cheating, Role Playing, & MORE!

Tyler Posey is opening up about EVERYTHING!

The Teen Wolf star has been doing his thing on his new OnlyFans page for a while now, routinely getting freaky and candid about his sordid, salacious past. But in a new video posted to the account this week, the 29-year-old went above and beyond — and sat down with ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne to dish all the dirt!

No topic was off limits for the actor, who admitted to being in an open relationship, dished on how he prefers to be naked, and opened up about his experience with role playing in the bedroom. Yeah… it was quite the interview!

For one, the MTV alum got real about living in his birthday suit, sharing how he’d almost always rather be nekkid:

“I’m nude a lot and I wanted to be more open-minded about social media, so I just started posting. I love being nude because you’re not born wearing clothes, so I want to go out the same way that I came in. I want to die naked, and since 2020 has been a little scary, I feel I could die any second now, so I want to be ready. So that’s why I’m always naked. Except for right now.”

Hey, by all means, you can get nude now if you want, Tyler! LOLz!!! But as open as he is about, well, everything, there is one area he really can’t figure out in the bedroom: role playing. No, seriously!

The Santa Monica-born actor admitted he gets “embarrassed” when role playing in the bedroom — though he does have at least one character in his repertoire:

“When I’ve tried it out, I always get self-conscious and a little embarrassed. It’s never been done for me, it’s always been done for my partner. So I’m not always wanting to role play that hard, but I’m always down for it. [But when I try], there’s a little more gravitas in my voice. I definitely try to be Batman… and my penis is my grapple.”

Um… WOW! That’s certainly an interesting way to role play! Can’t say we’ve ever thought of that one, but hey, whatever floats your boat, right?!

Tyler got serious about sex talk at times during the interview, too, though. For one, he actually admitted to Bella about how he cheated “one time” on a former girlfriend. Though he didn’t identify the girl by name, he did come clean about how much instantaneous remorse he felt while doing it, explaining:

“I felt very remorseful and I even told the girl that I cheated on my girl with how sad I was. And I started crying to her … [I was] kinda in an open relationship. There was some rules that we set, but they were kind of broken.”

Yikes!!! Not great.

It’s interesting because Posey has been super-outspoken about his personal life and sexual encounters for a long time now. No doubt getting that OnlyFans account together has pushed him over the top to really be fully open about it!

But it still hasn’t changed his view on sex parties! The star who has previously spoken out about being involved in one, revealed to Bella in the video that it’s probably not something that’s going to be a part of his future in the bedroom:

“I don’t know if I would do it again. I loved the experience and I’m glad that I did it, but it felt like I was different. It felt sort of desperate and I didn’t dig that part that much.”

What do U make of Tyler’s frank openness about sex here, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on everything you just read down in the comments (below)!

P.S. — you can watch Posey’s entire OnlyFans video interview HERE.

