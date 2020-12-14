Bella Thorne Gets SLAMMED For Claiming She 'Took The Hit' For Being 'First' On OnlyFans -- WHAT?!

Bella Thorne is stepping in it once again regarding her controversial OnlyFans account…

The Dirty Sexy Money actress is creating a LOT of controversy on Twitter right now, Monday afternoon, one day after she took to Instagram Stories and claimed she “took the hit” for being the “first” celeb or public figure on OnlyFans. Except… she wasn’t the first (not even close!), and she only “took the hit” because she created a bait and switch with her OF debut and caused a ton of subscribers to demand all their money back!

In addition to saying she “took the hit” for being first, Thorne added that “legit everyone in my newsfeed following in my footsteps,” and “when I was getting heat y’all were scared.” Ummm… what?!

After the 23-year-old star’s comments went public over the weekend, tweets like this (below) mercilessly called her out for being so ignorant to those who were on the subscription-service social network well before her:

Bella Thorne: I’m the first celebrity to make an onlyfans Reality: pic.twitter.com/9eN3msTAfk — forestmama???????????????? (@forestbonnieMFC) December 13, 2020

Exactly!

Blac Chyna, Cardi B, and Tana Mongeau were all on OF months before Bella was! And others, too! Come on, girl, how can you be serious with this s**t?! You gotta know the receipts are there!!!

