Bella Thorne Is Engaged -- Catch A Glimpse Of The STUNNING Bling!

It’s for real this time! Bella Thorne is engaged to Benjamin Mascolo!

On Saturday, the 23-year-old’s boyfriend of nearly two years took to Instagram to announce that he popped the question to the former Disney Channel star. The happy couple posed for a series of snapshots where they embraced and flaunted the gorgeous pear-shaped rock.

Related: Bella Thorne Claps Back After YouTube Banned Music Vid For Being TOO GAY!

In the pics caption, he wrote, “She said YES,” along side a diamond ring and black heart emoji. Ch-ch-check out the sparkling bling (below):

Mascolo, who is one part of the Italian music duo Benji & Fede, also shared a series of videos on his Instagram stories, where Thorne seemed to be still teary-eyed from the proposal moment. In one of the clips, he said:

“Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much. Yayyy we’re getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both.”

To which, the Famous in Love alum gushed back:

“Yessss. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss.”

The 27-year-old performer later showed how their relationship started with Thorne commenting on an old post of his before flashing forward to how they are engaged now (below).

Awwww, so sweet! While the future wifey has yet to post to her IG grid about the engagement, she has since reposted all of Mascolo’s touching posts.

For those who don’t know, the actress was first spotted locking lips with the musician back in April 2019, just days after Thorne’s split from ex-beau, Mod Sun. They eventually made their coupling Insta official two months later. And since then, they haven’t been afraid to share their love with fans — by constantly sharing PDA-filled pics, attending events side by side, and more.

In April 2020, Mascolo posted a heartfelt tribute to the star in honor of their first anniversary:

“About one year ago, out of the blue you landed like a UFO alien in my very normal Italian pop star life and f**ked up all the plans I had for an outrageous Coachella weekend and summer in Ibiza and Mykonos. Safe to say this was no doubt the best thing that ever happened in my life, I’m forever grateful to you my beautiful little girl, god bless the moment I put aside my shyness to randomly text you and say ‘let’s hang out.’ Thank you for being yourself no matter what and teaching me the meaning of love and life.”

He continued:

“You are the smartest, funniest, sexiest, craziest, and cutest creature that ever walked planet earth. I miss you so much, you deserve all the love and flowers my heart and bank account can afford. BTW I’m writing so many songs about you, one ballad after the other I am now to softest and most romantic bitch ever and I’m proud to embrace it. When I’m back in LA I’m gonna serenade you to the point you will kick me out of your crib. You might have to call the police or I will continue on the sidewalk singing, shouting and sweating under the sun like Bruce Springsteen on stage after a 3 hours long concert, and that’s because the neighborhood and all the entire damn world needs to know how much I love you.”

Then, in July 2020, the pair sparked engagement rumors after the Stupid F**king Bitch songstress got caught wearing a ring on that finger. She even shared a clip of herself showing off the jewelry and captioned it with a ring emoji. However, Thorne’s rep denied the speculation at the time:

“Bella and Benjamin are very much in love and very happy, but there are no wedding plans in the near future.”

Well, it looks like the moment has finally come! Congrats Bella and Benjamin on your engagement!

[Image via Bella Thorne/Instagram & Benjamin Mascolo/Instagram]