Tiger Woods Crash Investigation Reveals He Never Hit The Brakes During His Car Wreck!

New evidence in the Tiger Woods car crash investigation revealed some concerning information about the incident.

As you may remember, the professional golfer underwent emergency surgery after he got into a single-vehicle rollover car crash in California last month — which caused some MAJOR damage. The authorities have since examined all aspects of the crash, including multiple videos, the car’s black box, and the crash site.

According to CNN, Woods told police that he had no recollection of the accident. He was unconscious at some point after the incident, however, he was awake when sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department also revealed there was no evidence of impaired driving or alcohol use, so they didn’t obtain warrant to draw blood and test for medications at the time.

Take a look at the wreck’s scene (below):

Now, though, authorities told TMZ on Saturday that Woods possibly never hit the brakes once he lost control of his Hyundai SUV. The sources said there was no evidence that he even took his foot off the gas pedal or made an attempt to slow down. The 45-year-old, who famously had an affair with Rachel Uchitel, reportedly had not been speeding and had been driving “normal” before the rollover catastrophe.

In regards to the new evidence, LA Sheriff’s Department has stated to People that the “investigation is ongoing, and we do not have that information. As soon as we have more information, it will be released.”

While the investigation continues, Woods has been providing some updates on his condition. He took to Twitter earlier this week to explain how he was back home in recovery after stints at two different hospitals. The father of two then added:

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me, and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

An insider also gave an update to People on the athlete’s health after spending three weeks in the hospital, saying:

“Tiger is happy to be back home. He is still recovering and has some pain, but he is in good spirits. He is focused on his continued recovery. There is a rehabilitation plan that he is focused on. He knows he is very lucky to be alive. He appreciates that he has access to great medical care. He has a great attitude and is just focused on his recovery.”

That same source also shared how Woods was “excited” to be reunited with his children, Charlie Axel, 12, and Sam Alexis, 13.

“He has spent some time with his kids. They stayed in touch while he was in the hospital, but he was excited to see them in person.”

Wow, some scary stuff, right? But we're glad to hear he is resting up after the terrifying accident.

