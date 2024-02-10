Ben Affleck Dodges Question About Alleged Kiss With Britney Spears!

Ben Affleck is keeping his mouth shut on the accusation he kissed Britney Spears years ago!

Earlier this week, the pop sensation shared a throwback picture on Instagram of herself with Ben and the songwriter Diane Warren. In the caption, she shocked fans with the claim she made out with the Argo actor on the same night the photo was taken. She wrote at the time:

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago !!! He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy !!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl !!! Psss I actually forgot !!!”

Whoa! Ben did not address the post, and do not expect him to do so anytime soon! While out in Los Angeles on Friday, the 51-year-old filmmaker was all-smiles until a Spanish-speaking paparazzo approached him to ask:

“Good morning, Ben! Is it true what Britney Spears said — that you guys shared a kiss?”

Once the question was out, his mood instantly soured! Ben’s smile went away, and he shook his head before quickly making his way to the car to drive away. Oof. Clearly, Jennifer Lopez’s husband was not happy about being asked about the alleged kiss with Britney! See the video HERE.

