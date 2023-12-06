Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are ICONIC (and cute) On The ELLE Women In Hollywood Red Carpet! Look!

Red. Carpet. Dominance.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are always iconic, even when they’re just getting their morning coffee. But on the carpet together? They’re invincible.

Photos: Bennifer On PDA-Filled Walk

At ELLE‘s Women In Hollywood Awards on Tuesday night, J.Lo rocked a mirrored gunmetal breast plate — that fit so well it looked like it might have been molded on her real bust! A black pencil skirt topped off — er, bottomed off — the look. The daring fit showed off just a hint of underboob — and roughly four of her eight abs.

Batfleck gave off real Bruce Wayne energy in a double breasted black suit. But what he was really serving was lip! Right to Jen as they kissed on the carpet! So hot! And all in front of repeated Harry Winston logos! (If you know, you know!)

Ch-ch-check out the Hollywood power couple in all their glory (below)!

Oh, and did we mention J.Lo got her FIFTH Icon Award?? It’s no wonder…

Jennifer Lopez being honored with The Icon Award at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood 2023. pic.twitter.com/BBclHPGtDi — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) December 6, 2023

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]