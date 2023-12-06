Got A Tip?

Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are ICONIC (and cute) On The ELLE Women In Hollywood Red Carpet! Look!

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Red Carpet ELLE Women In Hollywood

Red. Carpet. Dominance.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are always iconic, even when they’re just getting their morning coffee. But on the carpet together? They’re invincible.

Photos: Bennifer On PDA-Filled Walk

At ELLE‘s Women In Hollywood Awards on Tuesday night, J.Lo rocked a mirrored gunmetal breast plate — that fit so well it looked like it might have been molded on her real bust! A black pencil skirt topped off — er, bottomed off — the look. The daring fit showed off just a hint of underboob — and roughly four of her eight abs.

Jennifer Lopez Red Carpet ELLE Women In Hollywood
(c) MEGA/WENN

Batfleck gave off real Bruce Wayne energy in a double breasted black suit. But what he was really serving was lip! Right to Jen as they kissed on the carpet! So hot! And all in front of repeated Harry Winston logos! (If you know, you know!)

Ch-ch-check out the Hollywood power couple in all their glory (below)!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at ELLE's Women In Hollywood event
(c) MEGA/WENN

Oh, and did we mention J.Lo got her FIFTH Icon Award?? It’s no wonder…

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]

Dec 06, 2023 10:24am PDT

