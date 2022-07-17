New Details About Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Super Small’ Wedding Ceremony In Las Vegas!

New deets about Bennifer’s nuptials have been revealed!

In case you haven’t heard yet, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally got married in Las Vegas over the weekend after obtaining a marriage license on Saturday in Clark County, Nevada. TMZ reported that the license includes both of their legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. But it also looks like a huge change was made! According to The Clark County Recorder’s Office, the license indicated that she is taking on Ben’s last name, thus ditching her maiden name Lopez to become … Jennifer Affleck. This means no more J.Lo!

It is important to note that the pair apparently have not filed a marriage certificate yet. While details about Ben and Jen’s wedding are still pretty scarce, an insider shared with People on Sunday that they got hitched in a “small” wedding ceremony with only her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez and two children, Emme and Max, in attendance:

“It was super, super small. [Jennifer’s] mom and kids were there. They just wanted to be married so they got married.”

We love that for them! As we reported, another source shared a similar statement to Entertainment Tonight, saying thought eloping in Sin City would be “fun”:

“Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together and thought this would be a fun idea too. Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well.”

It comes as no surprise that their wedding seems to be more of a low-key and secret affair after media scrutiny had been such a struggle for them the first time they got engaged in 2002 (and eventually called it off). She even noted to Rolling Stone back in February that they’ve achieved a better balance with “what to share, what not to share” over the years, explaining:

“I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed. We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”

But hopefully, Jennifer spills the tea about their wedding some more on her On The J.Lo newsletter (Is that changing to On The J.Affleck now? LOLz!) just like she did when they got engaged earlier this year!

Thoughts on the wedding, Perezcious readers? Are you happy that Ben and Jen are getting their fairytale ending? Let us know in the comments (below)!

