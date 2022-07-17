Chris Evans Is ‘Laser-Focused On Finding A Partner’ To Share His Life With!

Attention everyone: Chris Evans is ready to find his soulmate!

During an interview with Shondaland to promote his new movie, The Gray Man, the 41-year-old actor was asked whether there was anything he was “laser-focused on” like his character in the film is about tracking down a fugitive spy (played by Ryan Gosling). His answer? Apparently, it is finding the one! Chris responded:

“Okay, good question. Thank you for a good question. My goodness. You know what? We’re gonna do this. I’m gonna give you a good answer. The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with.”

He went on to explain how finding a romantic partner in Hollywood can be quite difficult, saying:

“I mean, look, I love what I do. It’s great. I pour all of myself into it. But…even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”

Ch-ch-check out the response (below):

During our interview about The Gray Man, @ChrisEvans opened up about finding “someone to spend your life with.” Thank you Chris for sharing a very honest and thoughtful response. My latest with Chris and Ana de Armas @byshondaland: pic.twitter.com/RYsjL2m1Jn — Mariel Turner (@mariel_turner) July 15, 2022

Over the years, the Marvel star has been romantically linked to several celebrities – including Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, and most recently rumored to be involved with Selena Gomez. He started dating actress Jenny Slate in 2016 after meeting on the set of the film Gifted, but they eventually called it quits a year later. A source told Us Weekly at the time:

“Chris feels neutral towards Jenny Slate and holds no bad feelings towards her. [He] is happy for her.”

Jenny had nothing but positive things to say about Chris in a 2018 interview with Vulture, expressing:

“What’s the same about us is not just that we’re from Massachusetts, which was such a delight, but Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

Talk about a glowing recommendation! Something tells us after this confession, he won’t have any trouble finding someone now!

