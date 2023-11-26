Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Share ADORABLE Moment While Furniture Shopping In LA! LOOK!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are REALLY excited about furniture shopping… LOLz!

The husband and wife were spotted out and about in El Lay on Saturday hitting up a furniture and design store, where they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other!! In precious pics, the two can be seen wandering around the store before plopping down on a display couch — probably to see if it’s worthy for their abode! J.Lo sported a checkered blazer, blue turtleneck, jeans, stylish shades, and a bun, while Ben kept it simple in a knit cardigan, overcoat, and jeans. See (below):

The cute couple chatted and looked lovingly into one another’s eyes as they tested out the couch, and even planted a smooch on one another! See (below):

Does that mean they liked the couch?? LOLz!

As we reported back in May, the Gigli co-stars purchased a $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which came loaded with 12 bedrooms and a whopping 24 bathrooms! The home is over 46,000 square feet, so no wonder they’re still furniture shopping all these months later — that’s a TON of space to fill!

Thoughts on this latest sighting, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]