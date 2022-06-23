Ben Affleck’s Office Has Both Diet Coke & Diet Pepsi -- And The Internet CAN'T Handle It!

Ben Affleck doesn’t limit himself as he has BOTH Diet Coke AND Diet Pepsi in his office!

Is he someone who just enjoys options, or is he an agent of chaos?

If you’ve been keeping up, you know that Jennifer Lopez posted a touching Father’s Day tribute to the Justice League star on Instagram Sunday, but eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a soda machine in the background of his office in one of the clips. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, you see Ben at his desk turning to smile at J.Lo, but beyond that you can see a soda machine — and yes, that soda machine comes stocked with both Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi.

AHHHH, the horror!!!!

See the full post (below):

This is particularly interesting due to the fact that Coca-Cola and Pepsi products rarely appear side by side in the same fountain, as the respective companies use their own proprietary hookups for their delicious dispensing. This means that either Ben, or someone close to him, took it into their own hands to specifically have it installed as it was seen in the snap!

This is our Multiverse of Madness!

Fans on social media went into a full-on frenzy trying to wrap their heads around Ben’s unique soda machine:

“Ben Affleck has a fountain that dispenses *both* Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi. This man is a miracle” “This is such a psychopathic move lmao” “CHAOS KING” “Long live Ben Affleck”

LOLz!

But maybe the Agro director is just a super thoughtful guy and wants to accommodate his guests’ wants and needs. The star has frequently been spotted with a Diet Coke in hand, but maybe the Diet Pepsi is for his pop star fiancée who headlined the Pepsi-sponsored Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020! We love to see it!

On the topic of their April engagement, the Jenny From the Block singer revealed on her website:

“While at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.”

Awww we love that their engagement was so special, even on their 2nd go at it! We can totally let Ben have a pass for his Frankenstein soda fountain, especially if it’s for Jen.

What are your thoughts on the unheard of pairing of Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi in Ben’s office, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

