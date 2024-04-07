Selena Gomez Trusts Benny Blanco ‘More Than Any Other Past Romantic Partner’: Source!

Selena Gomez loves Benny Blanco like no other!

We’ve all seen how head over heels the Hollywood couple is for each other, but it ain’t just a case of puppy love! It’s the real deal! On Friday, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s “friends and family love Benny and his loved ones feel the same about her.”

Awww!

The source noted:

“Everyone can see that they have a loving relationship and both sides couldn’t be more encouraging.”

That’s so great to hear. Selena deserves it! The insider added that she and the music producer have “have gotten very serious” more recently, and that Benny has quickly skyrocketed to the top of the singer’s love list:

“Selena trusts him more than any other past romantic partner in her life. They are very respectful of one another and their relationship is growing in positive ways.”

Wow! That’s some big news considering how connected she and ex Justin Bieber once were! She DID say back in November that breaking up with him was the “best thing that ever happened” to her!

The insider added that the she and Benny “bring the best out of each other and make an effort to be communicative, honest, and supportive of each other … They speak their minds, appreciate each other’s art, and lift each other up. They both see a positive future together and have a desire to continue to move forward and have their relationship thrive.”

That’s so fantastic!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Selena Gomez/Instagram, ABC, & Justin Bieber/YouTube]