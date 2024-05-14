Lady GaGa's Ex Fiancé Is Married!

Lady GaGa’s ex fiancé Taylor Kinney is officially a married man!

On Tuesday, a rep told People the Chicago Fire star and his partner of two years Ashley Cruger tied the knot “in a small, private ceremony in Chicago,” where the actor recently wrapped the 12th season of his long-running NBC drama.

The two started dating in 2022, the same year Ashley made a brief appearance on Chicago Fire as an extra in a bar. Taylor first made their relationship public in March of that year, sharing a pic of her on his Instagram. See HERE.

Prior to that, Taylor was with GaGa for half a decade from 2011 to 2016 after meeting on the set of her You and I music video. He proposed to her in 2015, but they called things off a year later. The Joker: Folie à Deux star has now been dating Michael Polansky since 2020. And those two actually sparked engagement rumors just last month after GaGa was spotted with a massive diamond ring on THAT finger! Maybe she’s not too far behind her ex in the marriage department?!

Regardless, Taylor is now a married man and appears to be happy as can be with his bride! Congratulations to both Taylor and Ashley! We wish them well in love and life!!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]