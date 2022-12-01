72-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Turning Off Hospital Roommate’s Ventilator Because THE SOUND ANNOYED HER!!

An elderly German woman is facing attempted manslaughter charges after risking her hospital roommates’ LIFE — all because she was slightly annoyed.

The 72-year-old Berlin resident, who was being treated at the medical facility for unknown reasons, shared a room with a 79-year-old woman whose vitals were being kept stable from a ventilator — a machine used to help patients breathe.

However, the noise being emitted from the device was enough to prompt the thoughtless roommate to actually shut it off last Tuesday, according to a statement last week from German officials. The first offense was actually forgiven right away. Hospital staff quickly informed the woman the ventilator needed to remain on as it was vital to her roommate’s survival. But even after being warned, this woman turned it off AGAIN later in the evening.

Wow, the thought of putting your own comfort before someone’s life… Wow.

The patient actually had to be REVIVED by the medical staff this time, and now requires intensive care, according to authorities. Following that, the roommate was arrested on suspicion of attempted manslaughter and brought before a judge Wednesday — before being taken to jail. We’re guessing she’s not going to be very comfortable there either…

