Bethenny Frankel BLASTS Andy Cohen For Throwing Shade At RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter On WWHL!

Bethenny Frankel is going off on Andy Cohen for throwing shade at Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter!

Here’s where the drama started… During Watch What Happens Live last week, Andy asked Heather Dubrow some eyebrow-raising questions through the “Shady Whale” cartoon. But the one question that sparked some controversy? He wanted to know “which of [her] fellow ‘Housewives’ would get the least amount of money if they sold their home.” Oof!

Heather refused to answer the question, calling it too “mean.” However, Andy did not hesitate to share his opinion and said that “it’s probably Gina” since “she has a casita.” Oof. Don’t come for the homes, Andy! See the moment (below):

Wow! He really can be messier than those in the Housewives franchise at times! And as expected, Bethenny entered the chat and fired back!

The former television peronsality got word of the shady comment from Andy after “50+ people sent” her footage of the WWHL episode. And it comes as no surprise that she decided to throw some shade of her own at the Bravolebrity by re-posting a scathing rant about him from social media user Kendall King. It read:

“This would be exactly what @bethennyfrankel is talking about. He pits guests on the show in positions to answer questions that reinforce his own opinions. I feel like the tides are turning against Andy. His style of interviewing/hosting is very 10-15 years ago. He’s made a lot of enemies and it just sort of feels like people are speaking out against him more and more. … Has Andy passed his prime? Maybe he just needs to be on pause.”

Damn! And of course, Bethenny added her own commentary about the situation. She wrote:

“Is this why housewives steal & go bankrupt to look rich? or get made fun of for owning your home. … Did the whale write that?”

WOW! Way to connect the real estate shame to the various tax and fraud issues facing multiple Housewives across series!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum wasn’t the only one to call out Andy. Even Gina defended herself from his “unkind” remarks! She said in a video posted on Wednesday:

“I’m the only cast member to own my home by myself without a husband, and I’m 10 to 20 years younger than all my other castmates. So maybe we don’t paint this picture like I’m dragging behind the herd because I’m not. That was unkind Mr. Cohen.”

Clearly, he hit a nerve with his answers! Watch her entire reaction (below):

Even Andy agreed he crossed a line! Apologizing to Gina on Radio Andy that same day for being unkind, he said:

“She’s absolutely right. I’m sorry. There you go. I saw that, I texted her, but I wanted to say it [here], too.”

As for Bethenny? As usual, he did not address her comments. But we bet he was fuming over the message she shared!

Thoughts on the drama, Perezcious readers? Do you think it was blown out of proportion? Or do you agree with Bethenny? Let us know.

