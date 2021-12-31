Beloved Actress Betty White Dead At 99

Hollywood has lost an icon…

According to TMZ, legendary actress Betty White has sadly passed away in her home on Friday at the age of 99. Her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed the unfortunate news in a statement to People, expressing:

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

White’s death comes weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday. The Emmy winner just opened up to the publication about how she was feeling about the major milestone, saying:

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing.”

So sad…

As you may know, Betty had the longest-running career for any entertainer in the business before her death – starring in multiple shows over the past eight decades. She got her start in radio in the 1940s before joining Al Jarvis’ daily variety show Hollywood on Television in 1949, which she later hosted. In 1952, White landed her first big part in the series Life With Elizabeth, on which she starred as the titular role for three years.

Her breakout comedic role happened in 1973 when she joined the cast of The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the early 70s, later winning two Emmys for her character Sue Ann. In the following years, she went on to her short-lived sitcom The Betty White Show, appeared in sketches on the Carol Burnett Show and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, had a recurring role on Mama’s Family, and so many other series and films credits.

But fans largely know her for time on The Golden Girls, playing the lovable Rose Nyland. She told CNN in February 2017 of the iconic show:

“Golden Girls was a big breakthrough. A situation comedy about old women? What is that? I think it changed a lot of the thinking and opened the way for a lot of older women.”

White continued to work in the business over the years, even starring in the series Hot in Cleveland back in 2010. Her co-star Valerie Bertinelli honored her friend, tweeting on Friday:

“Rest in Peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now.”

Wow. Our hearts go out to Betty’s family, family, and loved ones as they mourn this devastating loss.

Rest in Peace, Betty White…

