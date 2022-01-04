Betty White's Heartbreaking Final Words Revealed

The passing of Betty White was a truly terrible way to end the year. The iconic actress passed of natural causes (yes, natural causes despite the gross rumors) on December 31 at the age of 99 years old .

The only solace provided in the wake of the legend’s loss is thanks to her friend Vicki Lawrence, star of Mama’s Family, who learned from fellow icon Carol Burnett about Betty’s “sweet” last words.

Speaking to Page Six on Monday, she recounted:

“I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.'”

The comedy star surprisingly did find a way to make Vicki feel better. She revealed:

“Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was Allen.'”

Allen. That would be Allen Ludden, Betty’s beloved husband. The two were married for 18 years until he passed away in 1981 from cancer at the age of 63. The Golden Girl was such a ray of sunshine for so long, it was easy to forget she had been a widow for four decades.

When Betty’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed the sad news, he actually mentioned Allen as well, saying:

“I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Now it sounds like she truly believed so, too. Right up until the last moment of her life. Vicki said of the news:

“How sweet is that? I said, ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought.’”

It really is. Here’s to their love lasting forever.

