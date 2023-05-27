Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Joins Her Onstage At The Renaissance Tour! WATCH!

Beyoncé brought out a surprise guest during her latest stop on the Renaissance World Tour: her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter!

On Friday night, the 11-year-old hopped onstage with her momma during the star-studded concert in Paris for a performance of The Lion King track MY POWER. The crowd erupted into cheers and applause as Beyoncé said:

“Give it up for Blue.”

Dressed in a shimmery silver outfit like her momma, Blue then immediately broke out into the choreography alongside the 41-year-old singer and her backup dancers. This wasn’t some easy choreography either! She was effortlessly hitting each move like a pro! She also stayed onstage to dance to Beyoncé’s 2020 song Black Parade, and she killed the choreo then too! So prepare for your minds to be blown, Perezcious readers! Ch-ch-check out her flawless performances (below):

BEYONCÉ BROUGHT OUT BLUE IVY OMFG ICONIC???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/dgX4Jt10yg — ???????????????????????????? (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023

Beyoncé performing with her daughter Blue Ivy, simply legendary???????????? pic.twitter.com/G3ZbIbnC62 — ???????????????????????????? (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023

WOW! She did not miss a beat! There’s no doubt Blue made her mom and father JAY-Z proud! Her grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, was even bursting with pride as she gushed about the pre-teen’s performance on Instagram Saturday:

“Last Night !! Blue Ivy performed in the front of a huge audience!! And yes I am a proud grandma. Iam truly amazed by the courage that this brave , talented , beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night! There were almost 70,000 people in that audience . She danced with professional dancers, grown folks , she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months ! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week . She was so smooth with it! So cool with it ! She is the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!!”

What did YOU think of the performance, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Beyoncé/Instagram, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]