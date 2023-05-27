Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Blue Ivy Carter

Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Joins Her Onstage At The Renaissance Tour! WATCH!

Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Joins Her On Stage At The Renaissance Tour!

Beyoncé brought out a surprise guest during her latest stop on the Renaissance World Tour: her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter!

On Friday night, the 11-year-old hopped onstage with her momma during the star-studded concert in Paris for a performance of The Lion King track MY POWER. The crowd erupted into cheers and applause as Beyoncé said:

“Give it up for Blue.”

Related: Fans REALLY Hate Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s New $200 Million Home!

Dressed in a shimmery silver outfit like her momma, Blue then immediately broke out into the choreography alongside the 41-year-old singer and her backup dancers. This wasn’t some easy choreography either! She was effortlessly hitting each move like a pro! She also stayed onstage to dance to Beyoncé’s 2020 song Black Parade, and she killed the choreo then too! So prepare for your minds to be blown, Perezcious readers! Ch-ch-check out her flawless performances (below):

WOW! She did not miss a beat! There’s no doubt Blue made her mom and father JAY-Z proud! Her grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, was even bursting with pride as she gushed about the pre-teen’s performance on Instagram Saturday:

“Last Night !! Blue Ivy performed in the front of a huge audience!! And yes I am a proud grandma. Iam truly amazed by the courage that this brave , talented , beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night! There were almost 70,000 people in that audience . She danced with professional dancers, grown folks , she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months ! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week . She was so smooth with it! So cool with it ! She is the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!!”

What did YOU think of the performance, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Beyoncé/Instagram, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 27, 2023 09:08am PDT

Share This