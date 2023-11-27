Taylor Swift Shows Her Support As Travis Kelce Breaks Huge NFL Record!

Couples that break records together, stay together!

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs took home a huge victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, defeating them 31-17 — but Travis Kelce also took home a big win of his own! The 34-year-old broke a record in the NFL for being the fastest tight end in history to hit 11,000 receiving yards.

Not only that, according to the team’s Instagram page, he’s the ONLY player to ever do it for the Chiefs! Wow!

A huge accomplishment for the football star, and it didn’t go unnoticed by his girlfriend. On Sunday, the Chiefs posted a celebratory pic to the ‘gram — and in very Taylor Swift fashion, she was quick to drop a like in support of her man! The photo showed off Travis in full football gear, holding his fists in the air in celebration, as the caption read:

“Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it”

So sweet that she’s paying such close attention to this stuff! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

This isn’t the first time Tay Tay has made subtle — and not-so-subtle — nods to her beau. The pair seem to be on a good path in their relationship, and things are moving fast! Despite any skepticism of their love, though, they seem super happy together.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via KMBC 9/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]