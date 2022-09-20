Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Made A Video To Explain Why They Ditched The Latest Don't Worry Darling Event

Drama is still brewing with the Don’t Worry Darling cast as Florence Pugh skipped out on ANOTHER event — and this time her co-star Chris Pine followed suit!

We’ve expected Miss Flo to bow out of all promo for the film due to the rumored feud with director Olivia Wilde. But it seems like SpitGate was too much drama for Chris at this point, too!

During Monday’s NYC screening of the much-anticipated movie, the two stars did however send pre-recorded messages to let attending fans know why they wouldn’t be there. The joint message started by Florence explaining she’s “halfway across the world” filming Dune: Part Two and Chris saying he’s “in production” as well. Florence then added the pair still wanted to thank viewers for the support:

“We did not want to miss this opportunity to thank you for coming to experience Don’t Worry Darling in IMAX.”

Chris finished the statement by saying the audience was in for a “thrilling” experience and hoped they would enjoy the film.

It’s nice the audience got anything from them, but to be honest it sounds like they spoke less before the movie than Nicole Kidman.

This news comes after all of the back-and-forth we’ve been covering after an alleged falling out between the cast took place. Pugh opted to skip out on press conferences and only attend the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival — which only fueled rumors about her alleged falling out with Olivia. Oh, and how could anyone forget the controversial interaction between Chris and co-star Harry Styles.

Truly, this has been one of the most eventful movie releases we’ve ever witnessed — and it isn’t even officially out in theaters until the end of the week! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will everything calm down once the movie is out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

