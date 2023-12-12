Bianca Censori's Sister Actually Praises Her Latest Nearly Nude Outfit -- LOOK!

Wow! Didn’t think we’d see the day Bianca Censori’s family actually supported her fashion choices!

Amid reports that the Australian’s relatives are “embarrassed” by her revealing outfits, her sister Angelina Censori just sent some high praise! The Yeezy architectural designer and her husband Kanye West stepped out at the Art Basel event in Miami on Sunday where the 28-year-old left little to the imagination in a see-through nude bodysuit. She was also carrying a white fluffy stuffed animal, a new signature look of hers, and it hardly covered her up. Meanwhile, the musician walked beside her in an all-white ensemble.

Showing love to her sis, Angelina took to her Instagram Story after the appearance to share a post from a Ye fan account which included clips of the couple at the event. Alongside a teary-eyed pleading face emoji, she wrote on Monday:

“Sissy”

Hmm… Seems sweet and approving! See the OG vid HERE and Angelina’s reaction HERE!

Honestly, this simple comment feels like a pretty big deal! We’ve heard months and months of reports about how the model has become estranged from her loved ones amid her romance with the Heartless rapper, with her family and friends supposedly worried about his “controlling” behavior. Like, he allegedly instructed her NEVER to speak, so we get their concern!

Last month there was a glimmer of hope when Bianca returned home for a visit amid rumors of marriage troubles. But whatever happened Down Under wasn’t enough for her to consider a real split since she’s already back with Kim Kardashian’s ex.

The speculation was always that her family and friends used their one-on-one time with B to convince her to walk away from the seemingly toxic relationship. But maybe it was actually Bianca’s chance to convince them to be more supportive of this chapter of her life?? The timing of this public approval doesn’t seem like a coincidence!

What do U make of this?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]